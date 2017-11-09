UPDATING THROUGHOUT THE DAY

215 Jobs Trump Said He Saved Are About To Disappear, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, November 9th. Day 294.

215 Jobs Trump Said He Saved Are About To Go To Mexico

HVAC company Carrier Corp. has announced that it will lay off 215 more employees in the US by January 11th. Four months ago, 340 employees were laid off from the company's Indianapolis factory. Shortly after Trump's election, he traveled to Indiana to announce that he had worked with the company to prevent it from diverting 1,400 jobs to Mexico.

Commerce Secretary Stands To Personally Benefit From China Deal

NBC reports that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stands to make personal gains from a trade deal he's been working on with China to increase US exports of liquified natural gas. Over the weekend, it was revealed that Ross still has major investments in a Russian shipping company, Navigator Holdings, that moves quantities of a similar gas product. In a report, Navigator Holdings said that when trade of liquified natural gas expands, so does trade of the gas product they traffic. 

According to a Bloomberg report from January, Ross told Navigator's CEO "the US economy will grow, and Navigator will be a beneficiary."

Trump Blames Previous Presidents, Not China, For Trade Practices 

Reversing his tough rhetoric against China during his campaign, President Trump said in a speech Thursday that he doesn't blame Beijing for "one-sided and unfair" trade practices. Instead, Trump says, he blames "past administrations for allowing this out-of-control trade deficit to take place and to grow." During his campaign, Trump said "we can't continue to allow China to rape our country."

