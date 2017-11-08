Trump Tightens Cuba Travel Rules, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, November 8th. Day 293.

Democrats swept the first big elections since Trump took office. Read more here.

Trump Administration Tightens Travel And Business Rules For Cuba

Tightening rules loosened by President Obama, the Trump administration imposed new restrictions Wednesday on travel to and business with Cuba. Individuals will no longer be able to travel alone to the country under the auspices of education, instead having to go with a group or travel under a category with stricter provisions on what visitors can spend money on and do during their trip.

Trump Trashes Ed Gillespie After Virginia Loss

Even after endorsing Republican candidate for Virginia governor Ed Gillespie, Trump trashed him on Twitter the night of his loss, saying he "did not embrace me or what I stand for."

Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

Trump Gives Warning To North Korea

While in South Korea, President Trump warned North Korea, "Do not underestimate us... we will defend our common security." Asking Russia and China to cut all ties with the country, Trump said "The time for excuses is over... now is the time for strength." It's reported that Trump was scheduled to make a visit to the DMZ, but weather prohibited the trip to the border.

Wednesday, Trump arrived in China, where he is expected to announce $250 billion in deals with the country. Bloomberg reports that many of the deals are with companies who have existing contracts in China. The deals will also not be official contracts, instead coming in the form of non-binding memorandums of understanding.