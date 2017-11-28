Trump Feuds With Democratic Leaders Over Government Shutdown, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday, November 28th. Day 313.

Trump Ignites Feud With Democratic Leaders

President Trump spat on a relationship he once touted with Democratic Minority Leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer when he tweeted Tuesday morning in anticipation of a meeting that was supposed to occur later in the day.

Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

In the wake of the tweet, the senators canceled the meeting, saying, "Given that the President doesn't see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead."



Funding expires December 8, meaning Congress will have to pass some sort of spending bill by next week to avoid a government shutdown. Negotiations are reportedly stalled as Republicans want to increase defense spending, while Democrats want to increase non-defense spending.

Trump Re-Christmases The White House

Gone are the days of generic "holiday" celebrations at the White House. President Trump and the First Lady are re-injecting Christmas into the White House's December celebrations. The official Trump holiday card reads "Merry Christmas," the White House's hashtag is #WHChristmas, and the decorations are undeniably Christmassy — matching the theme of the Russian ballet "The Nutcracker." Melania Trump called the thematic adornments "classic Christmas decor." You can view photos of the completed decorations at The Washington Post.

Court Says Military Must Accept Trans Service Members By January 1

US District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly has clarified an earlier ruling that said that President Trump's ban on trans service members cannot go into effect while it's being reviewed in the courts. In her clarification, she wrote that the military must allow trans service members into the military by January 1st, implementing changes that got underway during the Obama administration.

White House Considers Personal Cell Phone Ban

Chief of Staff John Kelly is leading the charge to ban personal cell phone use inside the White House. Despite persistent leaks, and complaints about them, White House staff say the initiative would be in response to cybersecurity concerns rather than leaking. In October, it was reported that Kelly's personal phone had been compromised for months.