Trump Defends Roy Moore, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, November 22nd. Day 307.

Trump Defends Roy Moore

On his way to Mar-a-Logo, President Trump defended Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying "I mean, if you look at what is really going on, and you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours, he totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And, you know, you have to listen to him also." According to Politico, Trump later personally authorized Kellyanne Conway to go after Moore's opponent on TV.

Trump Deepens Feud With UCLA Basketball Dad

President Trump continued to feud with LaVar Ball, the father of one of the UCLA basketball players recently released from China after being caught shoplifting. On Twitter, Trump called Ball an "ungrateful fool" and the "poor man's version of Don King." On Monday, Ball refused to thank Trump in a CNN interview.





It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

...LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

White House Personnel Re-Assigned After Engaging With Foreign Women On Asia Trip

Four military employees stationed at the White House were re-assigned after breaking curfew during Trump's Vietnam trip and bringing foreign women back to a secure location, according to The Washington Post. The security specialists, holding top security clearances, are required to disclose contact with foreign individuals.

Trump Jabs At NFL

Trump continued to push his dispute with the NFL on Twitter Wednesday morning, responding to The Washington Post report that NFL coaches are considering keeping their players in locker rooms during the national anthem due to continued player protests. Trump called the idea "almost as bad as kneeling!"

The NFL is now thinking about a new idea - keeping teams in the Locker Room during the National Anthem next season. That’s almost as bad as kneeling! When will the highly paid Commissioner finally get tough and smart? This issue is killing your league!..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017







