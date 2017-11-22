Trump Defends Roy Moore, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, November 22nd. Day 307.
Trump Defends Roy Moore
On his way to Mar-a-Logo, President Trump defended Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying "I mean, if you look at what is really going on, and you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours, he totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And, you know, you have to listen to him also." According to Politico, Trump later personally authorized Kellyanne Conway to go after Moore's opponent on TV.
Trump Deepens Feud With UCLA Basketball Dad
President Trump continued to feud with LaVar Ball, the father of one of the UCLA basketball players recently released from China after being caught shoplifting. On Twitter, Trump called Ball an "ungrateful fool" and the "poor man's version of Don King." On Monday, Ball refused to thank Trump in a CNN interview.
White House Personnel Re-Assigned After Engaging With Foreign Women On Asia Trip
Four military employees stationed at the White House were re-assigned after breaking curfew during Trump's Vietnam trip and bringing foreign women back to a secure location, according to The Washington Post. The security specialists, holding top security clearances, are required to disclose contact with foreign individuals.
Trump Jabs At NFL
Trump continued to push his dispute with the NFL on Twitter Wednesday morning, responding to The Washington Post report that NFL coaches are considering keeping their players in locker rooms during the national anthem due to continued player protests. Trump called the idea "almost as bad as kneeling!"