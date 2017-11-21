Judge Rules Trump's Sanctuary Cities Order Unconstitutional, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday, November 21st. Day 306.

Judge Rules Trump's Sanctuary Cities Order Is Unconstitutional

Federal district judge William Orrick has ruled that President Trump's order to cut funding to sanctuary cities that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities is unconstitutional. The ruling, which says that Trump can't set new conditions on spending already approved by Congress, immediately nullifies the order. The ruling may be appealed.

On Monday, the Trump Administration asked the Supreme Court to allow the full third iteration of its travel ban to go into effect after an appeals court ruled that it could continue, but with certain conditions applied.

Trump Administration To End Protected Status For Haitians

The White House has announced that by July 2019, Haitians will lose their Temporary Protected Status that allows 58,700 of them to live and work in the US because of dire conditions in their home country caused by a 2010 earthquake.

Trump Re-Adds North Korea To Terror List

On Monday, President Trump re-added North Korea to a list of countries that sponsor terrorism. The Washington Post says the move is largely symbolic, opening the country to a few more sanctions. Trump cited the assassination of Kim Jong Nam as a recent instance of terrorism. North Korea spent 20 years on the list before it was removed in 2008 as a reward for improvements it had made on its diplomatic relations with the US.

Trump-Associated Whitefish Energy Stopping Work In Puerto Rico

The CEO of Whitefish Energy, Andy Techmanski, told CNN that the company was stopping work to restore Puerto Rico's power grid. Whitefish says it's owed $83 million by Puerto Rico's power authority. In a letter, the company said it could not operate with the debts, and that its workers were going unpaid. Whitefish raised suspicion when it was brought on to manage Puerto Rico's power restoration. Before it was awarded the contract, Whitefish only had two full-time employees. Connections have also been established between the company and Secretary of the Department of Interior Ryan Zinke.