Trump Tweets That NYC Attacker 'SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY,' And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, November 2nd. Day 287.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.​

Trump Calls For Death Penalty For NYC Attacker

President Trump doesn't have time to wait for the court system to issue his own ruling on the NYC attacker, tweeting that he "SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!" late last night. Thursday morning, Trump clarified that he did not advocate sending the killer to Guantanamo, as he suggested Wednesday because it would take to long to get a ruling.

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

...There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Trump's Nominee For The USDA's Top Scientist Has No Scientific Credentials

The Washington Post reports that Sam Clovis, Trump's nominee for the USDA's top scientist position, has no scientific credentials, according to a letter The Post obtained. In the letter, the former talk radio host and political science professor says his time running for office taught him about agriculture. The job specifically calls for someone with an advanced scientific research background, as they will lead the USDA's research and education initiatives. Clovis has an undergraduate degree in political science, an MBA and a doctorate in public administration.

Michael Flynn Followed Five Russian Troll Accounts, Pushed Their Messages In Month Before Election

The Daily Beast reports that President Trump's former National Security Adviser followed five confirmed Russian troll accounts, retweeting or quoting them three times in the month before the election. Wednesday, congressmen released the details of several troll accounts, allowing The Daily Beast to crosscheck Flynn's account from their list. Flynn has become a central figure in special investigator Mueller's probe into Russian election interference.



