Trump Slams Al Franken On Twitter Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, November 17th. Day 302.

Trump Slams Franken For Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Despite His Own

President Trump took to Twitter Thursday evening to lash out at Democratic Senator Al Franken, who was accused of sexual misconduct Thursday morning.

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

Donald Trump has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct numerous times.

Kushner Failed To Disclose Several Crucial Communications In Russia Investigation

The New York Times reports that President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner failed to surrender multiple documents pertaining to communications with Russia and Russian associates. The Senate Judiciary Committee reportedly has evidence that Kushner did not provide a document that was forwarded to him pertaining to a "Russian backdoor overture," a communication pertaining to Wikileaks, and communications he had with the former head of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce.

DHS Official In Charge Of Community Partnerships Resigns After CNN Reveals Racist Comments

On Thursday, CNN's KFILE revealed that Rev. Jamie Johnson, head of the DHS's Center for Faith-Based & Neighborhood Partnerships, had previously said that the black community was responsible for turning cities into "slums" and that the only contribution Islam has made to society was "oil and dead bodies." Johnson, who was appointed by White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly, made controversial statements on numerous radio programs. resigned in the wake of the revelations. Johnson apologized Thursday and later resigned.



