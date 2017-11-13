Trump Taps Alex Azar To Replace Tom Price As HHS Secretary, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, November 13th. Day 298.

Trump Taps Alex Azar For HHS Secretary

On Monday, President Trump announced that Alex Azar will be his nominee to replace Tom Price, who resigned following his private jet scandal, as the head of the Dept. of Health and Human Services. Azar served as the HHS' general counsel under George W. Bush and has worked in the pharmaceutical industry.

Trump Meets With Putin, Dismisses Election Interference

Over the weekend, President Trump attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump tweeted that the two had "good discussions" and that "having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing."

After the meeting, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that the investigation into whether or not his campaign worked with Russia during the election was an "artificial Democratic hit job" and that he believed Putin when he said he didn't interfere in the US election. Sunday, Trump "clarified" his comments, saying that he believed that Putin believed that Russia didn't interfere in the US election.

Trump Visits Philippines For ASEAN Summit

President Trump is in the Philippines for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit. As is tradition, leaders came together for the ASEAN handshake, where they cross arms across themselves to shake hands with leaders to their left and right. Trump appeared to struggle with the shake.

Things got a bit awkward as Pres. Trump posed with world leaders for a group handshake at the beginning of the ASEAN summit in the Philippines. https://t.co/HZW5UwO6Gb pic.twitter.com/2bZnkTtrCy — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2017

On Monday, Trump met with the Philippines' leader Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently waging a "war on drugs" that has resulted in the extra-judicial killings of thousands. Some call it a genocide.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump failed to mention human rights, instead, talking about the weather. The White House claims that the leaders briefly discussed human rights, but Duterte says the subject did not come up. The night before, Duterte dedicated a song to Trump in a performance with a local pop star.

Trump Prods North Korea On Twitter

Despite being abroad, President Trump has continued to cause controversy on Twitter. On Saturday, Trump responded to a statement from North Korea calling him a "dotard" and a "destroyer" by sarcastically saying he'd never call Kim Jong-Un "short and fat."

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017







