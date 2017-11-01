Trump Blames Chuck Schumer For New York Attack, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, November 1st. Day 286.

Trump Blames Top Democrat For Visa Program Used By New York City Attacker

President Trump blamed Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer (NY) for the visa program used by the man who killed 8 on Tuesday in New York City. In a series of tweets, Trump blamed Schumer for the Diversity Visa Program:





The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

"Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems" said Col.Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

The program offers visas to 50,000 people per year from countries with low immigration rates.

It originated from a bill introduced by Schumer in 1990. In 2013, Schumer tried to eliminate the program as part of the Gang of Eight.

In another tweet, Trump said he ordered DHS to step up "Extreme Vetting."





I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

The order and its ramifications have yet to be reported on.

Trump Didn't Reject Proposed Putin Meeting From Adviser That Lied To FBI

CNN reports that President Trump did not deny the prospect of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir when it was proposed by George Papadopoulos, the Trump adviser that recently plead guilty to lying to the FBI. According to a person in the room, Papadopoulos introduced himself and then the idea: "[Trump] didn't say yes and he didn't say no."

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Papadopoulos told Russian contacts that top Trump campaign officials had OK'd a meeting between Putin representatives and the campaign. The email, not released in Monday's files, contradict assertions from Trump officials that the campaign rebuffed Papadopoulos' attempts at setting up a meeting.​

Sketchy Details Emerge About Paul Manafort's Travel And Finances

Sketchy details about former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort emerged Tuesday in a new court filing, according to CNN. Arguing that Manafort is a flight risk, after indicting him Monday, Special Investigator Mueller's team revealed that Manafort currently has three US passports (after applying for 10 in the last 10 years), traveled to three countries under a fake name this year, and within months gave net worth figures that varied by tens of millions of dollars.