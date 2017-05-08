Trump Accuses Former Attorney General Of Crime Via Twitter, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, May 8th. Day 109.

​Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.

Top Stories

More Than Benchwarmers

Monday, Donald Trump will begin the process of filling over 120 federal court vacancies by nominating 10 judges for congressional approval. According to t he New York Times , t he judges will be chosen from Trump's original list of 21 that he released during his campaign, as well as from other sources. A legal expert from Case Western University told The Times that the judges fall within the ideological norms that other Republican presidents have used for their nominations.



Better Yates Than Never

Sally Yates, the Obama-appointed acting Attorney General for 10 days early on in President Trump's tenure, is slated to testify in front of the Senate Monday afternoon. Yates is expected to contradict the White House's story on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was hired and fired by Donald Trump. Yates says that she warned the White House about Flynn's illegal communications with Russia before Trump's inauguration, while the White House says it was more of "a heads up," whatever that means.



Trump's Tweets

Monday morning, President Trump departed from his usual practice of tweeting his administration's most pressing concerns, and instead took the chance to give a shout out his golf-bud John Daly. Daly responded in kind.

Congratulations to @PGA_JohnDaly on his big win yesterday. John is a great guy who never gave up - and now a winner again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

An hour later, Trump switched gears, getting back to business and tweeting about his Michael Flynn debacle, which he's now blaming on former President Obama.

General Flynn was given the highest security clearance by the Obama Administration - but the Fake News seldom likes talking about that. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Trump pre-empted Saly Yates' testimony by suggesting that she broke the law and leaked classified information to the press — an act of which there is no public proof of.

Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Council. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017









Here's what happened Friday.

