Trump Tweets Response To Travel Expense Criticism, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, May 5th. Day 106.

Top Stories

Who Needs A Wall?

US admissions of refugees have plummeted since President Trump has taken office, with only 2070 refugees arriving in March — the lowest number since 2013. Despite Trump's ban being barred twice, it appears as if people who would normally flock to the US as refugees are now steering clear.



Slow Ride

The Senate is set to slow down the pace of passing President Trump's health care agenda after The House passed its version of the bill Thursday. The Washington Post reports that a vote on the bill may not come until June because of the Senate's requirement to wait on a vote until a bill receives its score from the congressional budget office. One report indicates that Senate Republicans intend to completely rewrite the bill.

Trump's Tweets

Friday morning, President Trump trumpeted the passage of the health care bill in The House with a tweet to his 28.7 million followers.

Big win in the House - very exciting! But when everything comes together with the inclusion of Phase 2, we will have truly great healthcare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2017

Trump also seemed to address criticisms of his travel and housing expenses, notifying the world that he'd be working in New Jersey rather than NYC this weekend, which he says will save the country money.

Rather than causing a big disruption in N.Y.C., I will be working out of my home in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend. Also saves country money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2017







