Trump Cuts 'Human Rights' From Top Post, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, May 4rd. Day 105.
Top Stories
The Saga Continues
- The House will reportedly vote on the most recent iteration of the Republican health care bill today. According to the House Majority Leader, Republicans have enough votes after adding an amendment that places money into high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions, while erasing the requirement for insurers to cover those pre-existing conditions. The new form of the bill has not been scored by the congressional budget office.
Pray For Us
- President Trump is set to sign an executive order today on religious freedom — but not the one everyone expected. Sources told The New York Times that Trump will sign an order that will do two main things: 1) instruct federal agencies to exempt religious groups from Obamacare's mandate to cover contraceptions; and 2) instruct the IRS to provide maximum latitude in enforcement for religious organizations who endorse political candidates — a breach of The Johnson amendment that could cost religious groups their tax-exempt status. The order will not allow organizations to freely discriminate against LGBT people based on their religious beliefs — what many expected would be signed today after a draft order leaked earlier this year.
Other Stories
- Trump Administration Cuts 'Human Rights' From Top NSC Job Title, Hires Navy Expert With No Human Rights Experience Mother Jones
Trump's Tweets
Thursday morning, President Trump subtweeted former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who has received the ire of Republicans for reportedly requesting information on Trump campaign staff who appeared in intelligence reports. Yesterday, Rice refused to testify in front of a Senate subcommittee because her invitation was disputed by Democrats.
Trump then issued his standard tweets supporting Fox News and trashing the rest of the media.
