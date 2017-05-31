Trump Expected To Withdraw From Climate Deal, And Other Trump News From Today

​​​Wednesday. May 31. Day 131.

Top Stories

OMB Announces Rule For Religious Exemption From Birth Control: The Office of Management and Budget announced yesterday a draft rule that would allow employers to skip Obamacare's birth control coverage mandate, leaving employees of religious companies on the line for their own birth control coverage. The mandate was originally brought into question after the Supreme Court ruled that Hobby Lobby was not solely responsible for providing birth control to employees, because of its owners religious values.

Report: President Trump Will Pull Out Of Paris Climate Deal: Two unnamed sources tell Axios that President Trump will pull out of the Paris climate agreement. The only other countries that have rejected the deal outright are Syria and Nicaragua.

Ivanka Trump Factory Investigators Mysteriously Arrested In China: Chinese human rights investigators looking into conditions in Ivanka Trump factories were mysteriously arrested and their whereabouts are unknown. The investigators were part of a human rights organization that routinely conducts such operations, and claims that the arrests are highly unusual.

Trump's Tweets

President Trump was feeling tweet happy this morning. In his first misspelled tweet of the day, Trump appeared to misspell "coverage".

Trump played off the error like nothing happened.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

In response to a Fox & Friends segment, Trump then tweeted about Carter Page, a former adviser that is under investigation for potential ties to Russia. Page has complained that he may not be allowed to testify against the accusations made against him.

So now it is reported that the Democrats, who have excoriated Carter Page about Russia, don't want him to testify. He blows away their.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

...case against him & now wants to clear his name by showing "the false or misleading testimony by James Comey, John Brennan..." Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Trump then turned to Kathy Griffen, who posed in photos released yesterday that depicted her holding a fake and bloodied Trump head.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Moving on, Trump quickly squeezed out a healthcare tweet...

Hopefully Republican Senators, good people all, can quickly get together and pass a new (repeal & replace) HEALTHCARE bill. Add saved $'s. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

And finally, a tweet about the Paris climate deal, which he is reportedly planning to pull out of.

I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017









Here's what happened Tuesday.

