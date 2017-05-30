Russia Claims To Have Damaging Intelligence On Trump, And Other Trump News From Today

​​Tuesday. May 30. Day 130.

Top Stories

Russians Claimed To Have Compromising Intel On Trump: CNN reports that US intelligence intercepted a Russian conversation in 2016 where subjects claimed to have compromising information on Donald Trump and his campaign associates. It's unclear whether the intelligence is truthful or a Russian fabrication designed to mislead the US, but regardless, it shows active plotting on behalf of the Russians on how to influence the US election.

Trump Communications Director Resigns: This morning, Axios reported that Mike Dubke, President Trump's communication director will resign. Dubke reportedly gave his notice on May 18th. President Trump is said to be considering a much larger staff shakeup that would start with the replacement of his Chief Of Staff, Reince Priebus. Trump is said to be considering David Urban, a GOP lobbyist, for the role.

Trump's Tweets

This morning, President Trump tweeted about the trade deficit with Germany, which led him to call Germans "evil" last week:

We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

Trump then tweeted about the bubbling investigation into his connections to Russia, which has recently gained attention after it was revealed that Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is now a central focus.

Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

Later, he tweeted about the Senate, which will be the next block to passing an Obamacare replacement.

The U.S. Senate should switch to 51 votes, immediately, and get Healthcare and TAX CUTS approved, fast and easy. Dems would do it, no doubt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

