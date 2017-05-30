Russia Claims To Have Damaging Intelligence On Trump, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday. May 30. Day 130.
Top Stories
Russians Claimed To Have Compromising Intel On Trump: CNN reports that US intelligence intercepted a Russian conversation in 2016 where subjects claimed to have compromising information on Donald Trump and his campaign associates. It's unclear whether the intelligence is truthful or a Russian fabrication designed to mislead the US, but regardless, it shows active plotting on behalf of the Russians on how to influence the US election.
Trump Communications Director Resigns: This morning, Axios reported that Mike Dubke, President Trump's communication director will resign. Dubke reportedly gave his notice on May 18th. President Trump is said to be considering a much larger staff shakeup that would start with the replacement of his Chief Of Staff, Reince Priebus. Trump is said to be considering David Urban, a GOP lobbyist, for the role.
Trump's Tweets
This morning, President Trump tweeted about the trade deficit with Germany, which led him to call Germans "evil" last week:
Trump then tweeted about the bubbling investigation into his connections to Russia, which has recently gained attention after it was revealed that Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is now a central focus.
Later, he tweeted about the Senate, which will be the next block to passing an Obamacare replacement.
