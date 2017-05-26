Trump Calls Alleged Bodyslammer's Montana Victory 'A Great Win,' And Other Trump News From Today

​Friday. May 26. Day 126.

Top Stories

Trump Celebrates Greg Gianforte’s Victory: President Trump told reporters that Montana GOP representative Greg Gianforte’s victory in a special election held yesterday was "a great win," despite the controversy surrounding his alleged assault of a journalist. Trump did not elaborate further on the special election and its outcome.

Jared Kushner Focus Of FBI Probe: According to FBI officials, Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and adviser, is now the focus of the FBI's investigation into Russia's interference into the US presidential election. According to sources, Kushner may have information relevant to the investigation. According to The Washington Post, Kushner has become the central focus — or target — of the investigation.



