Comey Tried To Keep Trump At Arm's Length Before He Was Fired, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, May 19th. Day 119.

Top Stories ​ ​

Comey Pushed Trump Away When Asked About Investigation: In a story about presidential dynamics that sounds more like a sad high school love story, The New York Times reports that Trump repeatedly reached out to former FBI Director James Comey, only to be told that he has to use official channels. The story gives an interesting glimpse into Trump's repeated attempts to go around the rules, and how his administration reacted.

Pence Kept In Dark On Flynn Misdeeds: NBC reports that Mike Pence and his team have been kept out of the loop on Michael Flynn's alleged misdeeds — that he acted in support of Turkey after taking lobbying money from them. The revelation shows a disturbing pattern of Pence repeatedly being misled or lied to when it comes to Flynn.