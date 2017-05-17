State-Run Russian Bank Financed Trump Hotel In Toronto, And Other Trump Stories From Today

Wednesday, May 17th. Day 117.
Top Stories
- State-Run Russian Bank Financed Construction Of Trump International Hotel And Tower In Toronto: The WSJ reported Wednesday that Russian bank VEB moved $850 million dollars through an anonymous investor to help finance the construction of the 65-floor tower in Toronto, which pays branding royalties to Trump. The WSJ mapped out the money flow:
- Trump To Announce "Arab NATO" In Saudi Arabia: When President Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia later this week, he will announce an "Arab NATO" that will exist to push back against terrorism and Iran. The deal includes huge military updates to the Saudi Navy and Army.
- Putin Offers Up Notes On Meeting Where Trump Leaked Intel: In what seems to be a masterful troll, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered up notes on his diplomats' meeting with President Trump, saying that the outrage over the leak was due to "anti-Russian sentiment".
- Trump Told Comey To End Flynn Investigation: Yesterday, the New York Times reported that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to end the investigation against Michael Flynn, according to a memo written by Comey. Last night, Congress sent a formal letter to the White House requesting all documents pertaining to Trump's and Comey's conversations.
Here's what happened Tuesday.