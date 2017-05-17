State-Run Russian Bank Financed Trump Hotel In Toronto, And Other Trump Stories From Today

Trump To Announce "Arab NATO" In Saudi Arabia: When President Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia later this week, he will announce an "Arab NATO" that will exist to push back against terrorism and Iran. The deal includes huge military updates to the Saudi Navy and Army.

Putin Offers Up Notes On Meeting Where Trump Leaked Intel: In what seems to be a masterful troll , Russian President Vladimir Putin offered up notes on his diplomats' meeting with President Trump, saying that the outrage over the leak was due to "anti-Russian sentiment".