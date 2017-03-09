Meet The 400 Quiet Hires Trump Has Installed Across The Government, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Thursday, March 9th, 2017. Day 49.

Top Stories

+ Trump Administration Changes Guidelines To Make Seeking Asylum More Difficult CNN

+ Trump Goes Into Deal Mode Over Healthcare, Meets With Resistors, Says He's Willing To Budge To Make It Pass The Washington Post

-- House Committee Passes First Step Of Obamacare Repeal And Replacement ABC2

-- In Closed Door Meeting, Paul Ryan Questions Republican Dissenters' Loyalty To Constituents And The Party The Hill

-- Trump Meets With Leaders Of Conservative Groups, Hints That Healthcare Bill Could Drift Further Right Chicago Tribune

+ Trump Budget Would Cut HUD Funding By $6 Billion, Including Food Assistance The Hill





Other Stories

+ Meet The Over 400 Officials That Trump Has Quietly Hired And Installed Across The Government Pro Publica









