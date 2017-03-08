Obama-Trump Relationship Crumbles After Wiretapping Allegations, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Wednesday, March 8th, 2017. Day 48.

Top Stories

+ Trump-Endorsed GOP Healthcare Bill Faces Opposition From All Sides — Liberal And Conservative Politico

+ Elon Musk To Meet With President Trump To Discuss Infrastructure Fortune

+ Trump Campaign Approved Adviser's Trip To Russia, Is Now Under Scrutiny Politico

-- White House Says 'This Is Ridiculous' After Flight Records Raise Suspicion Of Trump Meeting With A Russian Oligarch Business Insider

+ Trump-Obama Relationship Crumbles Over Trump's Wiretapping Accusations Against The Former President WSJ via New York Magazine

+ Hawaii Becomes First State To Sue Over New Travel Ban CNN





Other Stories

+ 'Big Candy' Is Lobbying Trump While Holding Events At Trump Hotels The Washington Post

+ Ivanka Trump's Clothing Company Reports Record Sales The Hill

+ As Governor, Ethics Questions Plagued Trump's Agriculture Nominee Sonny Perdue The New York Times

Trump's Tweets

This morning Trump assured citizens that he has "tremendous respect for women." Just ignore that tape from a couple of months ago.

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Trump also highlighted LinkedIn's workforce report, which showed overall growth since 2016, but reduced growth compared to January.

LinkedIn Workforce Report: January and February were the strongest consecutive months for hiring since August and September 2015 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017





Here's What Happened Tuesday.

More

