Obama-Trump Relationship Crumbles After Wiretapping Allegations, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, March 8th, 2017. Day 48.
Top Stories
+ Trump-Endorsed GOP Healthcare Bill Faces Opposition From All Sides — Liberal And Conservative Politico
+ Elon Musk To Meet With President Trump To Discuss Infrastructure Fortune
+ Trump Campaign Approved Adviser's Trip To Russia, Is Now Under Scrutiny Politico
-- White House Says 'This Is Ridiculous' After Flight Records Raise Suspicion Of Trump Meeting With A Russian Oligarch Business Insider
+ Trump-Obama Relationship Crumbles Over Trump's Wiretapping Accusations Against The Former President WSJ via New York Magazine
+ Hawaii Becomes First State To Sue Over New Travel Ban CNN
Other Stories
+ 'Big Candy' Is Lobbying Trump While Holding Events At Trump Hotels The Washington Post
+ Ivanka Trump's Clothing Company Reports Record Sales The Hill
+ As Governor, Ethics Questions Plagued Trump's Agriculture Nominee Sonny Perdue The New York Times
Trump's Tweets
This morning Trump assured citizens that he has "tremendous respect for women." Just ignore that tape from a couple of months ago.
Trump also highlighted LinkedIn's workforce report, which showed overall growth since 2016, but reduced growth compared to January.
Here's What Happened Tuesday.
