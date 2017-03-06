The World Responds To Trump's Claims That Obama Wiretapped Trump Tower, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Monday, March 6th, 2017. Day 46.

Top Stories

+ Most Of President Trump's Staff Believes That President Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped Axios

-- FBI Director Comey Asked Justice Department To Reject Trump's Claim That The Obama Administration Wiretapped Trump NBC

-- White House Spokeswoman Says Trump Doesn't Believe FBI Director Comey That The Obama Administration Didn't Wiretap Him ABC

-- Obama Spokesperson Denies Donald Trump's Allegations That Barack Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped People

-- Bush-Era Attorney General Says Trump Tower Was Probably Wiretapped Because FBI Suspected A Foreign Agent The Independent

-- Al Franken Calls Trump's Wiretapping Accusations 'A Distraction' Digg

+ President Trump Expected To Sign New Travel Ban Order Today NBC

Other Stories

+ Press Secretary Sean Spicer Used To Be The White House Easter Bunny Marie Claire

+ At The White House, Chief Of Staff Reince Priebus Receiving Blame For Trump's Rocky Start Politico





