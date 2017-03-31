Trump Responds To Michael Flynn's Offer To Testify On Trump-Russia Connections, And Other Trump News From Today

​At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Thursday, March 30th. Day 71.

Michael Flynn Offers Testimony On Trump's Russia Connections

Last night, The Wall Street Journal reported (paywall) that former National Security Advisor to President Trump, Michael Flynn, has offered to testify in front of congressional investigators on the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, but only in exchange for immunity.



The New York Times reports that investigators have held off on the deal until it is clear what sort of testimony Flynn has to offer. Flynn's lawyers say the request for immunity is warranted in today's climate of "witch hunts". Michael Flynn was ousted from his White House position after it was discovered that he discussed foreign policy with the Russian ambassador before President Trump's inauguration, and lied about it to White House Staff.



President Trump To Sign Order Mandating Country-By-Country Review Of 'Trade Cheaters'

President Trump is set to sign an executive order today that mandates a review of top trade cheaters. The report, which is to be finished in 90 days, will reportedly be used to negotiate international trade deals. The Trump administration denies that the order is timed strategically to coincide with President Trump's upcoming meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.



This Has Got To Be FBI Director James Comey's Twitter Gizmodo



Two Journalists Sue Trump Administration Over Placement On 'Kill List' Politico



Donald Trump responded to the news that Flynn has offered to testify, by calling the investigation "a witch hunt".

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017









