What President Bush Really Thought Of Trump's Inaugural Address, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, March 30th. Day 71.

Top Stories

Ivanka Trump Gets An Official Role At The White House

On Wednesday evening, The White House announced that Ivanka Trump would finally get an official role at The White House, becoming Donald Trumps Assistant (unpaid). President Trump's daughter has served as an unofficial advisor to her father since his inauguration. When it was revealed last week that she was in the process of getting a security clearance criticism mounted that her role would let her skirt certain levels of scrutiny. By making her role official, she will not be required to submit financial disclosure forms.



FBI Director James Comey Tried To Warn The World About Election Tampering, But The White House Shut It Down

Newsweek reports that FBI Director James Comey attempted to publish an op-ed revealing the Russian attempt to interfere with the presidential election well before it was disclosed in October by other government agencies. Before he published the op-ed, however, The White House stopped it. The revelation raises questions after Comey has been accused of unfairly revealing during the presidential election that the FBI had information that would allow them to re-open the investigation into Hillary Clinton.



Other Stories

George W. Bush Called Trump's Inauguration 'Weird Shit' New York Magazine



Trump's Tweets

In a bold statement this morning, Trump tweeted that The Freedom Caucus — the Republican contingent that sunk the healthcare bill — had to be fought in 2018.

The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017









