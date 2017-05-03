Trump Administration Signals Plan To Leave Paris Climate Deal, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, May 3rd. Day 104.
Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.
Top Stories
Climate Denial
- President Trump appears to be poised to pull the US out of the Paris Climate agreement. In the most recent meetings on the deal, White House counsel changed its position, telling leaders that the White House couldn't stay in the deal and lower the level of carbon cuts it would make by 2025 — something that the White House intends to do for economic reasons. On Saturday, Trump told a rally that he would make a "big decision" on the agreement in the next two weeks.
Finding His Zen
- In President Trump's first reported call with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the US missile strike, the leaders both expressed a desire for a ceasefire. Ceasefire talks will take place today and tomorrow in Kazakhstan, and President Trump and Putin will meet face-to-face in July.
- The Trump Administration has seemingly softened its positions towards China, recently instructing a Navy vessel not to approach disputed reefs in the South China Sea. During his campaign, Trump called President Obama weak on defending the disputed territories in international waters. But now, amid rising tensions with North Korea and a seemingly better relationship with China, Trump seems to have backed off that position.
Eternally Damned
- Republicans continue to unsuccessfully negotiate a health care bill and are reportedly considering new amendments. After concessions were given to the Freedom Caucus that seemed to eliminate the need to cover pre-existing conditions, Republicans lost a number of moderate votes. Now leaders are considering adding money to a pool for high-risk individuals with pre-existing conditions to compensate and potentially get back moderate votes.
Other Stories
- Trump Transition Staffers Register As Lobbyists, Despite Supposed Six Month Ban Politico
Here's what happened Tuesday.