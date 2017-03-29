Trump Reverses Move To Include LGBT People In Census, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.​

Wednesday, March 29th. Day 69.

Top Stories

Trump Used Shady Russian Investors To Fund Real-Estate Projects

USA Today reviews the shady Soviet businessmen that Donald Trump used to fund his real estate projects. The paper finds that many have alleged connections to organized crime. The revelation comes after Trump has faced increasing scrutiny of his connections to Russia, and repeatedly denied doing business there.



President Trump Set To Eviscerate Obama-Era Internet Privacy Laws

Forget big brother: big business will be watching you. President Trump is expected to sign a bill passed by The House last night that repeals Obama-era internet privacy protections (that had not yet gone into effect). The rules would have required internet service providers (like Comcast) to get customer approval before collecting and selling their data. The White House made a statement supporting the bill yesterday.



Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch To Face Filibuster, And Then A Nuclear Showdown

The saga of the ninth Justice is heating up as Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is set to face a historic Democratic filibuster in response to last year's refusal by Republicans to consider President Obama's Supreme Court nominee. As his confirmation vote has gotten closer, it has become clear that Democrats will not allow him to get the votes necessary to be confirmed. This has led Republicans to threaten 'the nuclear option' — which would change the Senate rules to allow for a simple majority vote to confirm a Supreme Court Justice. A vote could come as early as next Thursday.



Other Stories

Mike Pence Offers Steady Hand In Healthcare Debacle After Months Of Laying Back The New York Times



Trump End Silent Treatment On Democratic Leader Politico



Trump Administration Rolls Back Inclusion Of LGBT People In Census Out



Trump's Tweets

President Trump once again started his day critiquing The New York Times without providing a link, making wonder why he's so regularly thinking about the publication in the morning.

Remember when the failing @nytimes apologized to its subscribers, right after the election, because their coverage was so wrong. Now worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2017

President Trump then targeted 'certain media'.

If the people of our great country could only see how viciously and inaccurately my administration is covered by certain media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2017













