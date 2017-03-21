Ivanka Is Getting A West Wing Office And Security Clearance, And Other Trump News From Today

​At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Monday, March 20th. Day 60.

Top Stories

Neil Gorsuch's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing enters its second day





Ivanka Trump is getting a West Wing office and security clearance

After the addition of Jared Kushner to the White House staff (in spite of nepotism and ethics concerns) paved the way, Ivanka Trump will be getting an office in the West Wing, security clearance and a government phone — but not a government job.

Other Stories

GOP leaders are racing to appease Republican holdouts before the House votes on the Obamacare replacement bill on Thursday Politico

Trump warns GOP Congressmen to vote for the bill or lose their seat The Week

Trump administration announces ban on electronic devices larger than cellphones on flights from several Middle Eastern countries The Verge





