Ivanka Is Getting A West Wing Office And Security Clearance, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, March 20th. Day 60.

Top Stories

Neil Gorsuch's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing enters its second day


Ivanka Trump is getting a West Wing office and security clearance

Other Stories

  • GOP leaders are racing to appease Republican holdouts before the House votes on the Obamacare replacement bill on Thursday Politico
    • Trump warns GOP Congressmen to vote for the bill or lose their seat The Week
  • Trump administration announces ban on electronic devices larger than cellphones on flights from several Middle Eastern countries The Verge


