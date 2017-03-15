White House Staff Thinks CIA Is Behind Series Of Leaks, And Other Trump Stories From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Wednesday, March 15th, 2017. Day 55.

Top Stories

+ President Trump Pushes Ahead With GOP Healthcare Bill While Loyalists Try To Get Him To Dump It

Republican Senators, Breitbart, and Laura Ingraham are part of the swell of opposition against the GOP healthcare bill, claiming that Speaker Paul Ryan is trying to "pull a fast one" on Trump. On Tuesday Ted Cruz told reporters that the strategy to pass the bill won't work in the Senate. Despite this, Donald Trump met with Ryan Tuesday to discuss strategy to pass the bill, which both still intend to do according to The Washington Post.

+ Part Of Trump's 2005 Federal Tax Return Leaked

Last night Rachel Maddow, The Daily Beast, and DCReport.org all published two leaked pages from Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns. Trump paid most of his taxes thanks to the AMT (which he is trying to abolish), and claimed $100 million in losses. Here are the details.

+ James Comey Will Reportedly Tell Senators Whether Or Not He Is Investigating The Trump Campaign's Ties With Russia Today

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse told CNN that FBI Director James Comey had promised to tell senators whether or not the FBI is investigating the Trump campaign's communications with Russia. Numerous sources have already reported on FBI investigations into the campaign, and today, BuzzFeed News reports that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was under investigation by the FBI as early December.

Other Stories

+ President Trump To Announce Review Of Obama's Fuel Economy Rules For Car Makers CNN Money

+ Inside The White House's Culture Of Paranoia Politico

Trump's Tweets

This morning Donald Trump responded to the tax return story by calling it "FAKE NEWS" on Twitter.





Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, "went to his mailbox" and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Trump then responded to Snoop Dogg's new video where he uses a toy gun to shoot a clown that looks like Donald Trump.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Next Trump previewed his next appearances.

Will be going to Detroit, Michigan (love), today for a big meeting on bringing back car production to State & U.S. Already happening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Looking forward to a big rally in Nashville, Tennessee, tonight. Big crowd of great people expected. Will be fun! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Lastly, Trump tweeted about the happiness of CEOs.

CEO's most optimistic since 2009. It will only get better as we continue to slash unnecessary regulations and when we begin our big tax cut! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017









Here's What Happened Tuesday.

