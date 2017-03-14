Trump To Give CIA Power To Drone Strike Without Approval, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Tuesday, March 14th, 2017. Day 54.

Top Stories

+ White House Analysis Of GOP Healthcare Bill Shows More Lost Coverage Than Congressional Analysis

In the wake of yesterday's CBO analysis of the GOP healthcare bill that shows 24 million people losing coverage in the next decade, Politico reports that a White House analysis paints an even grimmer picture of 26 million people losing coverage in the next decade. Yesterday Paul Ryan pushed ahead, highlighting the cost-saving elements of the report, but some Senate Republicans expressed doubt, the Hill reports.

+ Trump Administration Likely To Give CIA Authority To Conduct Drone Strikes On Its Own Authority

The Washington Post reports that as part of a review of Obama-era drone strike policy, President Trump is likely to allow the CIA and the Pentagon to use drone strikes without White House permission.

+ President Trump Signs Order To Begin Slashing Federal Budget

Yesterday, Donald Trump signed an executive order that mandated that all federal agencies evaluate cost-saving measures — a first step in launching his budget that will propose historic federal cutbacks and layoffs.





Other Stories

+ Leaked Audio Shows Paul Ryan Saying In October That He Will Never Support Donald Trump Breitbart





Trump's Tweets

Donald Trump was very excited about the economy this morning.





Here's What Happened Monday.

