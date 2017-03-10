The FBI Is Investigating The Link Between Russian Bank Servers And The Trump Organization, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Friday, March 10th, 2017. Day 50.

Top Stories

+ In Shift, White House Is Privately Backing An Earlier Rollback Of Obama's Medicaid Expansion CNN

+ White House Attacks Congressional Budget Office Ahead Of Its Delivery Of A Report On TrumpCare The New York Times

+ FBI Continues To Investigate Link Between Russian Banks Servers And Trump Organization CNN

Other Stories

+ Meet The Alt-Right Trump Supporters Of Silicon Valley Mother Jones

+ Number Of Undocumented Migrants Caught At Border Plunges By 40% LA Times

+ In Rare Move, Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Travels To Asia Without Any Press Poynter

+ Trump Golf Courses Prosper With Donald Trump As President, Some Make Charges Of Corruption The New York Times









