Saudis Gave $270K To Trump Hotels While Lobbying Against 9/11 Bill, And Other Trump News From Today

​ ​​​​​​Tuesday. June 6. Day 137.

Top Stories

Saudis Spent Large Amounts To Lobby Trump Against Passing 9/11 Bill: Veteran lobbyists were hired with Saudi Arabian money to spend $270k in all at Trump's DC hotel while lobbying against JASTA, a bill that makes it easier for families affected by terrorism to sue sponsors of terrorism. A Daily Caller report details the twisted web of payments made that eventually ended at Trump Hotel.

Trump Makes A Habit Of Setting And Missing Two Week Deadlines: Bloomberg reports on President Trump's funny pattern of telling reporters that he'll have a significant policy in two weeks, and then significantly overshooting it, only to produce a loose set of guidelines or principles. This week, Trump is making big statements about his infrastructure plan, but has yet to submit any of it to Congress.

Trump Is Deeply Upset With AG Jeff Session: The New York Times reports that the president has "grown sour" on the Attorney General, faulting him for the administrations troubles and his decision to recuse himself from the Trump/Russia investigation.



Trump's Tweets

Trump fired of a flurry of tweets this morning:

Big meeting today with Republican leadership concerning Tax Cuts and Healthcare. We are all pushing hard - must get it right! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

He addressed the heavy coverage of his tweets from Monday calling the revised travel ban "watered down":

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Trump then tweeted about Qatar, which is facing an unprecedented diplomatic freeze out at the moment, now supported by President Trump's tweets:

During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017





...extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017



