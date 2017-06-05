Putting Supreme Court Case In Jeopardy, Trump Tweets That Revised 'Travel Ban' Is 'Watered Down', And Other Trump News From Today

​​​​​​Monday. June 5. Day 136.

Top Stories

Trump Calls Revised Travel Ban "Watered Down": Monday morning, President Trump tweeted that the revised travel ban was "watered down". The policy, which the Trump administration has insisted is not a "travel ban" was revised to be less explicitly anti-Muslim to give it a better chance of survival in court. Trump's tweets explicitly call it a "travel ban" and indicate that the revisions were a clear effort to make the ban more "politically correct".

Trump Fights With London's Mayor After Terrorist Attack: As world leaders raced to unify with London after a vicious terrorist attack over the weekend, President Trump lashed out at their mayor. In a set of tweets, President Trump quoted the mayor saying that people shouldn't be alarmed by the police presence. Trump commented that the attacks were a cause for alarm and promoting his travel ban.

Trump's Tweets

This morning, President Trump revealed his true feelings about the revised travel ban:

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017







