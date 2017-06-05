Putting Supreme Court Case In Jeopardy, Trump Tweets That Revised 'Travel Ban' Is 'Watered Down', And Other Trump News From Today

Monday. June 5. Day 136.
Top Stories
Trump Calls Revised Travel Ban "Watered Down": Monday morning, President Trump tweeted that the revised travel ban was "watered down". The policy, which the Trump administration has insisted is not a "travel ban" was revised to be less explicitly anti-Muslim to give it a better chance of survival in court. Trump's tweets explicitly call it a "travel ban" and indicate that the revisions were a clear effort to make the ban more "politically correct".
Trump Fights With London's Mayor After Terrorist Attack: As world leaders raced to unify with London after a vicious terrorist attack over the weekend, President Trump lashed out at their mayor. In a set of tweets, President Trump quoted the mayor saying that people shouldn't be alarmed by the police presence. Trump commented that the attacks were a cause for alarm and promoting his travel ban.
Trump's Tweets
This morning, President Trump revealed his true feelings about the revised travel ban: