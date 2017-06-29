Trump Mocks 'Morning Joe' Host For 'Face-lift,' And Other Trump News From Today

​Thursday. June 29. Day 160.

Top Stories

Russia Probe Looks To Trump's Bodyguard In Investigation: Keith Schiller has become a person of interest for the House Intelligence committee, according to ABC. The committee wants to interview Schiller, as he is one of Trump's longest serving confidantes who has followed him to the White House. Schiller hand-delivered James Comey's termination letter to FBI headquarters.

Trump Rips Into Nancy Pelosi And Jon Ossoff At Fundraiser: At a closed-door dinner, his first 2020 fundraiser, President Trump reportedly railed against the media and cracked jokes about Nancy Pelosi and Jon Ossoff. The fundraiser reportedly made Trump and Republican campaigns $10 million.

White House Signals Increased Pressure On North Korea: Yesterday, Trump's national security adviser HR McMaster said "There's recognition that there has to be more pressure on the regime. I think what you'll see in the coming days and weeks are efforts to do that." Other sources told CNN that Trump has now returned to President Obama's conclusion that the US can't Trust China to put pressure on North Korea. Trump has reportedly recently requested new sanctions be drawn up against China for possible use.​

Trump's Tweets

Early this morning, President Trump tweeted support for the tentative sugar deal made between the US and Mexico, that's been drafted in order address Mexico's flooding of the US sugar market.

New Sugar deal negotiated with Mexico is a very good one for both Mexico and the U.S. Had no deal for many years which hurt U.S. badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

President Trump also dug into Morning Joe this morning:

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017



