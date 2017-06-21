Jeff Sessions Hires A Private Attorney As Scrutiny Grows, And Other Trump News From Today

​ ​​Wednesday. June 21. Day 152.

Top Stories

CIA Director Gave Flynn Classified Briefings For Weeks Despite Vulnerability Questions: Despite CIA intelligence that made many officers nervous about National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, CIA Director Mike Pompeo continued to give Flynn classified briefings for three weeks before his firing. Flynn was fired for lying about communications he had with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office.

Trump Budget Cuts Housing Aid Everywhere Except For Where It Helps Him: President Trump's proposed budget would cut $1.8 billion to public housing, but leave intact a subsidy that goes to private landlords — one that made Trump $5 million in 2016. Trump received the money through his participation in the "project-based rental assistance program," where tenants pay a third of their rent, and the rest is subsidized by the government.

Jeff Sessions Retains Private Attorney: Attorney General Jeff Sessions has retained private attorney Chuck Cooper to provide counsel for him as he increasingly comes under scrutiny as part of the investigation into the Trump campaign's connections to Russia. Cooper reportedly assisted Sessions prepare for testimony he gave to the Senate Intelligence Committee last week.

Trump's Tweets

President Trump was riding high off of Karen Handel's victory in Georgia's 6th district last night. This morning he shared some wisdom for Democrats on Twitter:

Democrats would do much better as a party if they got together with Republicans on Healthcare,Tax Cuts,Security. Obstruction doesn't work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017







