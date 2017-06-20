Bannon Says Press Briefings Are Closed To Cameras Because 'Sean Got Fatter,' And Other Trump News From Today

​ ​Tuesday. June 20. Day 151.

Top Stories

Steve Bannon's Explanation For Off-Camera Press Briefings: "Sean Got Fatter": The Atlantic reports on the dying White House Press briefing, including a he has to be joking, right? quote from Bannon.

Trump's FBI Nominee Tried To Hide Connections To Russian Case: President Trump's nominee for FBI Director, Christopher Wray, represented an American energy executive being prosecuted by the Russian government in 2006, but removed the case from his law firm biography in 2017, CNN reports. A spokeswoman for Wray's firm, King and Spalding, said the change was made to make his biography more current.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Prods Trump On Immigration: Yesterday, at a summit for tech leaders hosted by President Trump, Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly told Donald Trump that tech employees are "nervous" about immigration, and that he thinks the president should send a "signal." The comment came in response to Trump's assertion that the GOP health care bill needs "more heart," reportedly the second time he's criticized the bill behind closed doors.



