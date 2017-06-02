Trump Orders Agencies To Ignore Oversight Requests From Democrats, And Other Trump News From Today

​​​​​Friday. June 2. Day 133.

Top Stories

Trump Orders Agencies To Ignore Oversight Requests From Democrats: The White House has ordered federal agencies to ignore oversight requests for information by Democrats. While previous administrations have ignored requests on an ad hoc basis, it's highly unusual for a president to issue a blanket order to ignore all requests from a certain party.

Trump Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Travel Ban: President Trump is asking the Supreme Court to lift the injunction placed on his travel ban while the ban travels through the court system. Multiple courts have ruled to place an injunction on the ban while they consider its legality.