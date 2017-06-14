Trump Lets Pentagon Set Troop Number In Afghanistan, And Other Trump Stories From Today

​​Wednesday. June 14. Day 145.

Top Stories​ ​

Trump Gives Pentagon Authority To Set Troop Levels In Afghanistan: President Trump is expected announce his decision today to let the Pentagon set troop levels in Afghanistan. Trump previously gave the Pentagon the authority to set troop levels in Iraq. There are currently 8,400 troops in Afghanistan to advise and assist that Afghan military.

Nearly 200 Congressional Democrats To File Suit Against Trump: Congressional Democrats are suing President Trump for violating the emoluments clause. The congressmen say that Trump is required to get their approval before he receives gifts, which they say he has not even though he has received diplomatic business at his hotels.

Mnuchin: 'At Times There Could Be A Good Shutdown': Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told senators that at times there could be a "good" government shutdown. The strange proposition came after Mnuchin was asked by the budget committee about President Trump's tweet that "our country needs a good shutdown". Mnuchin stressed that a shutdown was not the administrations objective.