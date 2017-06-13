Trump Reportedly Considering Firing Russia Investigator, And Other Trump Stories From Today

Tuesday. June 13. Day 144.
Trump Friend: President Considering Firing Special Counsel: Trump friend Christopher Ruddy of Newsmax told PBS yesterday that President Trump is considering firing Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed to oversee the investigation into the connections between the Trump campaign and Russia. The firing would be a startling breach of protocol, requiring the president to lift rules that require firings to be exclusively based on performance, and raise more questions about President Trump's interference in active investigations.
Trump's Lawyer Says He Had Central Role In US Attorney's Firing: President Trump's personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz has told multiple people that he had a central role in the firing of US Attorney Preet Bharara, who was told by President Trump that he would stay on in his post, but then was later fired along with the rest of the attorneys that remained from the Obama administration. Kasowitz reportedly told friends that he warned Trump that Bharara would "get" him.
Trump couldn't get enough of Twitter this morning, starting out his spree with a classic fake news tweet:
Trump then tweeted about the appeals court ruling yesterday that left his travel ban executive order lifeless:
He then tweeted about Loretta Lynch, who James Comey said favored Hillary Clinton during the investigation into her emails:
More fake news...
...and jobs!