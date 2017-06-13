Trump Reportedly Considering Firing Russia Investigator, And Other Trump Stories From Today

​ ​Tuesday. June 13. Day 144.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.



Top Stories​

Trump Friend: President Considering Firing Special Counsel: Trump friend Christopher Ruddy of Newsmax told PBS yesterday that President Trump is considering firing Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed to oversee the investigation into the connections between the Trump campaign and Russia. The firing would be a startling breach of protocol, requiring the president to lift rules that require firings to be exclusively based on performance, and raise more questions about President Trump's interference in active investigations.

Trump's Lawyer Says He Had Central Role In US Attorney's Firing: President Trump's personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz has told multiple people that he had a central role in the firing of US Attorney Preet Bharara, who was told by President Trump that he would stay on in his post, but then was later fired along with the rest of the attorneys that remained from the Obama administration. Kasowitz reportedly told friends that he warned Trump that Bharara would "get" him.

Trump's Tweets

Trump couldn't get enough of Twitter this morning, starting out his spree with a classic fake news tweet:

The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

Trump then tweeted about the appeals court ruling yesterday that left his travel ban executive order lifeless:

Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again - Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017





He then tweeted about Loretta Lynch, who James Comey said favored Hillary Clinton during the investigation into her emails:

A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes...gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

More fake news...

Fake News is at an all time high. Where is their apology to me for all of the incorrect stories??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017





...and jobs!

Heading to the Great State of Wisconsin to talk about JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! Big progress being made as the Real News is reporting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017







