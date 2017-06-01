Trump Defers On Moving US Embassy In Israel To Jerusalem, And Other Trump News From Today

​​​​Thursday. June 1. Day 132.

Top Stories

Trump Defers Moving US Embassy In Israel To Jerusalem: Moving the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was a much-touted Trump campaign promise, but on Thursday, Trump signed a waiver to the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act, delaying the move by at least another 6 months. Since the law was passed by Congress in 1995, presidents have passed waivers every 6 months to delay the move.

Congress Investigating Undisclosed Meeting Between Sessions And Russians: Congress is probing yet another undisclosed meeting between Jeff Sessions and Russian officials. Sessions reportedly met with a group of diplomats and VIPs at the Republican National Convention before his speech, and investigators are probing whether or not he had a one-on-one meeting with the Russian ambassador.



Trump To Announce Decision On Climate Accord Today: After reports yesterday that Trump had made up his mind to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, the AP reports that President Trump will announce his decision on the matter today.

Report: Trump Is Surveilling Journalists To Find Leakers: The New York Post reports based off an unnamed source that the US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) Court has granted surveillance warrants for certain journalists who have received leaked information. The journalists, however, are not the target of the surveillance, but rather the leakers.

Nigel Farage Now 'Person Of Interest' In FBI's Russia Investigation: Former leader of the UK Independence Party and conservative politician Nigel Farage is now a person of interest in the FBI's investigation in Russia's interference in the US election. While he is not a primary suspect, he is seen as a common connecter between a slew of important actors, such as Roger Stone and Julian Assange.

Trump's Tweets

This morning, President Trump attempted to divert attention from the many stories plaguing his administration by claiming that the real story is "surveillance" that took place during the Obama administration.

The big story is the "unmasking and surveillance" of people that took place during the Obama Administration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017





