Trump Tweets Anonymously Sourced Fox News Story Containing 'Classified' Information, And Other Trump News From Today

​ ​Tuesday. August 8th. Day 201.

Top Stories​​​

Trump Tweets Anonymously Sourced North Korea Story Containing 'Classified' Intel: Tuesday morning, President Trump retweeted a Fox News story, citing anonymous sources, that alleged that North Korea was moving anti-ship missiles to a patrol boat. The tweet comes after Trump criticized The New York Times for using anonymous sources last night.



UN ambassador Nikki Haley wouldn't comment on the story, saying it contained "classified" information.

White House Staff Moves To Jersey For Trump's Working Vacation: President Trump is on day four of his 17-day "working vacation" at his New Jersey golf course, and it appears that he's brought his staff along. The Hill reports that Chief of Staff John Kelly is staying on the property and has met with Trump multiple times to discuss events oversees. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have reportedly been with President Trump for the entirety of the trip. Trump will also be visited by other staff, including the Vice President and HHS Secretary Tom Price.

The media has limited access to the course, staying in a hotel 12 miles away.

Jeff Sessions Bites Back At Rahm Emanuel Over Lawsuit: Attorney General Jeff Sessions criticized Chicago's "culture of lawlessness" in response to Mayor Rahm Emanuel's lawsuit against the Justice Department, announced Monday. The suit targets Sessions' most recent effort to withhold police funding from Chicago because it is a sanctuary city, calling the move unconstitutional. Sessions says Chicago is simply trying to dodge the law: "This administration will not simply give away grant dollars to city governments that proudly violate the rule of law and protect criminal aliens at the expense of public safety."

Trump's Tweets

President Trump will be holding a briefing on the opioid crisis at 3pm from New Jersey:

I will be holding a major briefing on the Opioid crisis, a major problem for our country, today at 3:00 P.M. in Bedminster, N.J. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017

After Trump's earlier Fox News retweet, Trump tweeted that the US must be "tough and decisive" with North Korea. On Saturday, the UN passed a new sanctions passage on North Korea. According to Politico, a pre-emptive strike is "off the table."

After many years of failure,countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017







