Trump To Work With Russia On Syria Plan, Leaving Assad In Power, And Other Trump News From Today

​​​Friday. July 7. Day 168.

Top Stories​​ ​

Trump To Pursue Syria Strategy That Would Leave Assad In Power And Work With The Russians: The Daily Beast reports that the Trump Administration will pursue a strategy in Syria that would leave Bashar al-Assad in power and work with the Russians to patrol parts of the country and establish "safe zones."

Trump Claims That G20 Members Are Talking About Podesta At Meeting: In a bizarre tweet this morning, President Trump claimed that G20 members were talking about John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, and why he "refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA." Podesta never ran the DNC.



Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Trump Pats Putin On Back, Says He's Looking Forward To Meeting: In their first recorded in-person interaction, President Trump patted Vladimir Putin on the back and shook his hand. The interaction came during an informal session before the official meetings of the G20.

In a tweet early this morning, Trump wrote that he was excited for his upcoming meetings, including his meeting with Vladimir Putin.

I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017







