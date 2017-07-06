Trump Says Obama Didn't Move On Election Interference To Help Clinton, And Other Trump News From Today

​​​Thursday. July 6. Day 167.

Top Stories​ ​

Trump Says Obama Did Nothing About Election Hacking To Give Clinton Advantage: In a news conference with Poland's president, President Trump made controversial statements about Russia's interference in US elections. First, Trump suggested that President Obama dragged his feet in responding to intelligence about election interference because he believed that it would advantage Hillary Clinton. Trump also squirmed when pressed for a definitive statement on his belief that interference was in fact conducted by Russia, saying "I think it very well could be Russia but I think it could very well have been other countries."

White House Backs Cruz Health Care Plan: The White House has endorsed Ted Cruz's health care plan which would allow states to sell whatever insurance plans they want on their market as long as one of them is compliant with federal mandates, such as those in the Affordable Care Act. Critics are concerned that the sick would flock to the compliant plans, while the healthy would purchase cheaper options, dividing the market and making the compliant plans more expensive.

White House Aides Look To Put Top Putin Critic In Trump-Putin Meeting: The Daily Beast reports that White House aides are preparing to put a top Putin critic, Fiona Hill, in Friday's meeting between President Trump and Vladimir Putin. Hill is currently in Germany, waiting for the final decision. The move would be a conscious effort to counteract any speculation that Trump will go easy on Putin.

Trump's Voter Fraud Commission May Have Violated Law: President Trump's Voter Fraud Commission, which requested voter information from all 50 states last week, may have violated the law. Critics say that the commission did not submit its requests through the Office of Management and Budget’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) — a requirement that was established in 1980. The failure potentially allows states to ignore the commission's request.