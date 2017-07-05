Trump Slams China Amid North Korea Threat, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday. July 5. Day 166.
Top Stories
Trump Slams China Amid North Korea Threat: After North Korea released a video of its missile test Tuesday, President Trump slammed China in an early morning tweet Wednesday, suggesting China's ongoing cooperation with the dictatorship.
Steve Bannon Back In Trump's Good Graces: Axios reports today the Steve Bannon is back to being President Trump's favorite aide. A friend says that after Bannon's very public shaming, or "hibernation," Trump is taking Bannon's ideas very seriously. Bannon's mark can be seen on the President's interactions with NATO, the Paris climate deal pullout, Trump's battles with the media, among other issues.
Trump's Tweets
This morning, President Trump announced his upcoming visit to Europe for the G-20 Summit.