Trump Slams China Amid North Korea Threat, And Other Trump News From Today

​ ​​Wednesday. July 5. Day 166.

Top Stories​

Trump Slams China Amid North Korea Threat: After North Korea released a video of its missile test Tuesday, President Trump slammed China in an early morning tweet Wednesday, suggesting China's ongoing cooperation with the dictatorship.

The United States made some of the worst Trade Deals in world history.Why should we continue these deals with countries that do not help us? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2017





Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter. So much for China working with us - but we had to give it a try! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2017





Steve Bannon Back In Trump's Good Graces: Axios reports today the Steve Bannon is back to being President Trump's favorite aide. A friend says that after Bannon's very public shaming, or "hibernation," Trump is taking Bannon's ideas very seriously. Bannon's mark can be seen on the President's interactions with NATO, the Paris climate deal pullout, Trump's battles with the media, among other issues.

Trump's Tweets

This morning, President Trump announced his upcoming visit to Europe for the G-20 Summit.

