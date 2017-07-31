Trump Agrees To Take Further Action Against North Korea, And Other Trump News From Today

​ ​Monday. July 31st. Day 192.

Top Stories​​​

Trump And Japan Agree To Take Further Actions Against North Korea: After yet another North Korean ICBM test on Friday, President Trump reportedly told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the US would "take all necessary measures to protect" Japan. The promise comes after the US staged bomber flyovers on the Korean peninsula this weekend.

After White House Gives Green Light To New Sanctions, Putin Orders Expulsion Of 755 Diplomats: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the expulsion of 755 US diplomats from Russia in retaliation for the White House's Friday announcement that it would sign new sanctions against Russia into law. In an interview on state-run Rossiya 1, Putin said, "We waited for quite a long time [for US-Russian relations to improve], perhaps, something will change for the better, we held out hope that the situation would somehow change."

Trump's Tweets

Republicans failed to pass the Obamacare repeal and replace bill last week, leaving President Trump to juggle the big questions:

If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

Monday morning, President Trump also insisted that there is no White House chaos: ignore that Mooch interview and the new Chief of Staff:

Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017







