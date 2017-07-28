The Trump Organization's Insane Confidentiality Agreement Revealed, And Other Trump News From Today

​Friday. July 28th. Day 189.

Trump Organization Made All Employees Sign Retroactive And Indefinite Confidentiality Agreement: CBS reports that after the election, the Trump Organization made all of its employees sign a confidentiality agreement pertaining specifically to the Trump family, or be fired. The agreement is indefinite and retroactive, and forbid any employee from telling the media anything about anyone in the Trump family.

Trump Tries And Fails To Save The Obamacare Repeal: President Trump made a last ditch effort last night to save the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, calling Senator John McCain before he made his fateful no vote on the "skinny repeal," which would have repealed select parts of Obamacare with no replacements. The vote against the repeal was effectively the last chance for Republicans to address health care before September.

Even after the Senate failed to pass the repeal by a simply majority, President Trump tweeted this morning his frustration with the 60-vote threshold that predominates many of the Senate's votes. It's unclear whether or not Trump was trying to obfuscate the reality of last night's vote:

If Republicans are going to pass great future legislation in the Senate, they must immediately go to a 51 vote majority, not senseless 60... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

...Even though parts of healthcare could pass at 51, some really good things need 60. So many great future bills & budgets need 60 votes.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci Goes On Profane Tirade: President Trump's new communications director gave a profanity laced interview to The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza, where he laid out the White House's drama for everyone to see, saying he wanted to kill all leakers, and that Reince Priebus was "a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac." Scaramucci addressed the interview last night in a tweet:

I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won't happen again. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017

Axios reports that Trump "loved" the remarks.







