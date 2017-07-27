White House Communications Director Lashes Out After Financial Disclosures Revealed, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Thursday. July 27th. Day 188.

Top Stories​​

Anthony Scaramucci Could Earn Millions From Investment Firm: Financial disclosures show that White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci earned millions of dollars from SkyBridge Capital, his investment firm, due to his ownership stake. Scaramucci no longer works for the company, but still holds his stake in the company, which is currently being sold to a Chinese conglomerate. The sale is currently under investigation under suspicion that it may threaten national security. If the sale goes through, it will earn Scaramucci millions.



Over Twitter, Scaramucci lashed out over the report, calling it a "leak" and a "felony". Scaramucci seemed to suggest that the he believed Chief of Staff Reince Priubus was to blame, including his Twitter handle in a now deleted tweet saying he was going to contact the FBI to investigate. Scaramucci now says it was to note that senior officials like Reince will be investigating the leaks.

Republicans Urge Trump To Lay Off Sessions: President Trump's top advisers have told him to end his campaign against Attorney General Jeff Sessions. According to a New York Times report Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon have urged the president to stop his attacks, as they're causing unnecessary drama and conflict within the party. Republican senators have made public that if Trump attempts to appoint a new attorney general over the recess, that they would block her. The Washington Post reports that Trump has been discussing the possibility of a recess appointment with advisers.