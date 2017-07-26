Trump Tweets That Government Won't Allow Transgender People In The Military, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday. July 26th. Day 187.

Top Stories​ ​

Trump Tweets That Government Won't Let Transgender People In The Military: In a tweet Wednesday morning, Donald Trump announced that the US military will not allow transgender people to serve. Last year, the Obama administration began the process of allowing transgender enlistment, with Defense Secretary Ash Carter issuing a directive to permit troops to come out and serve and undergo gender reassignment surgery, but under Trump Defense Secretary James Mattis, the process stalled earlier this month.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Trump has subjected Sessions to a week of intense public criticism, which began in last week's New York Times interview where Trump said he would have never would have hired Sessions if he knew he'd recuse himself from the probe into President Trump's connections to Russia. Yesterday in the Rose Garden, Trump told reporters that he was disappointed in Sessions.

Trump Lashes Out After Republican Health Care Bill Fails Again: Wednesday morning, Trump lashed out at Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska over Twitter, saying that she let down the country Tuesday when she was one of two Republicans who voted against debating the repeal of Obamacare.

Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Tuesday evening, the Senate voted down an amendment that would provide a comprehensive replacement for Obamacare. Nine Republicans voted against it.

Trump Continues To Put Pressure On Attorney General Jeff Sessions: This morning, President Trump continued to put pressure on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, tweeting that he should have replaced acting FBI director Andrew McCabe because of his association with former FBI director James Comey.

Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

...big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017





Trump Makes Big Promises At Ohio Rally, Calls Immigrant Criminals 'Animals': At a rally in Ohio last night, President Trump doubled down on some of his big promises that he made during his campaign. Trump once again swore that he'd deliver a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan, the border wall, and more manufacturing jobs. Trump also raised eyebrows when talking about deporting criminal immigrants, calling them "animals". Trump tweeted about the rally Wednesday morning.

The crowd in Ohio was amazing last night - broke all records. We all had a great time in a great State. Will be back soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017





Russia Threatens Repercussions If Trump Signs New Sanctions Into Law: Various Russian officials threatened consequences for the US if President Trump sign new Russian sanctions into law, passed yesterday by the House. Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the international affairs committee in Russia's upper house, said that the country has prepared "economic and political measures that will be adopted if the Senate and Trump support the bill.” Konstantin Kosachyov, chairman of the international affairs committee of the upper house, warned of a "painful" response.



