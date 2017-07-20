Trump Campaign Chief Owed $17 Million To Russian Oligarchs Before Joining Campaign, And Other Trump News From Today

​ ​​​Thursday. July 20th. Day 181.

Trump Campaign Chief Owed $17 Million To Russian Oligarchs Before Joining Trump Campaign: Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, owed $17 million to a Russian oligarch in 2015, according to documents obtained by The New York Times. The documents were officially filed in 2016 as part of a Cyprus court case brought against Manafort's companies by Oleg V. Deripaska. The debts were accrued through a series of shell companies that were involved in Manafort's work in Ukraine. Manafort denies that the debts existed at the time he took his job with the Trump campaign. Read more at The New York Times.

Trump Says He Wouldn't Have Appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions If He Knew He'd Recuse Himself From Russia Investigation: In a candid interview [Read excerpts here] with The New York Times, President Trump said he would have never appointed Jeff Sessions had he known he would recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Trump also issued a warning to special investigator Robert Mueller, saying he'd be crossing a red line to investigate Trump finances not related to Russia. Trump also accused former FBI Director James Comey of holding the salacious Russia dossier over his head. Trump told The Times he believed that Comey briefed Trump on the matter to use it as leverage. Read more at The New York Times.



Jared Kushner, Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort Scheduled To Testify To Congress: Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has agreed to testify before the Senate in a closed-door hearing on July 24th, as part the investigation into the Trump campaign's connections to Russia. Read more at ABC.

The Guardian reports that Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort are scheduled to testify before Congress on July 26th. The two are set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but neither confirmed they will appear to The Guardian. Read more at The Guardian.

