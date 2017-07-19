Jeff Sessions Reinstates Rules Allowing Police To Seize Property Without Criminal Charges, And Other Trump News From Today

​ ​​Wednesday. July 19th. Day 180.

Top Stories​

Jeff Sessions Reinstates Program Allowing Police To Seize Property Without Criminal Charges: Jeff Sessions has reinstated the DOJ's controversial asset seizure program that allows police to seize assets from suspected criminals without any charges actually being filed. Despite 24 states banning the practice, local police forces can now get around those laws by giving seized assets to the federal government. Read more at CBS.

Trump Picks Former Utah Governor To Be Ambassador To Russia: On Tuesday evening the Trump administration announced that it would nominate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman for the position of US ambassador to Russia. Huntsman previously served as ambassador to China and Singapore under President Obama and President George HW Bush respectively. During the presidential campaign, Huntsman called for Trump to step down as the Republican nominee after the release of the Access Hollywood tape. Previously, Trump criticized Huntsman during his ambassadorship to Beijing. Read more at NPR.

Trump's Voter Fraud Commission Holds First Public Meeting: President Trump's Voter Fraud Commission will meet for the first time today, despite there being no substantial evidence of voter fraud. The commission was created by executive order and is chair by Vice President Mike Pence. Read more at Politico.

Attorney That Met With Trump Jr. Ready To Testify To Senate: Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian attorney at the center of the controversy surrounding a meeting between herself and Donald Trump Jr., told RT Tuesday evening that she was "ready to clarify the situation behind this mass hysteria — but only through lawyers or testifying in the Senate." Read more at Reuters.

Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions Against Iran: The day after President Trump begrudgingly re-certified Iran's compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, the administration imposed new sanctions aimed at 16 individuals and groups that the Treasury Department says are "illicit Iranian actors". The subjects of the sanctions allegedly supported Iran's ballistic missile program or the Iranian military. Read more at The Hill.



Trump's Tweets

This morning, President Trump continued to tweet about healthcare, promising an "even better" healthcare bill after lunch today.

I will be having lunch at the White House today with Republican Senators concerning healthcare. They MUST keep their promise to America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

The Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime.The Dems scream death as OCare dies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017







