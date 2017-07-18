8th Member Of Trump Tower Meeting Identified, And Other Trump News From Today

​ ​Tuesday. July 18th. Day 179.

8th Member Of Trump Tower Meeting Identified: The Washington Post has identified the 8th member of the Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr., members of the Trump campaign, and a Kremlin-connected lawyer. Ike Kaveladze is an American based employee of a Russian real estate company who was in the meeting to represent that Agalarov family, who arranged the meeting.

Scott Balber, attorney for the Agalarovs, confirmed Kaveladze's identity, and told the Washington Post that he has provided it to Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Balber says that Kaveladze believed he would be a translator in the meeting, but arrived to discover that a translator was already present.

Trump Blindsided By Healthcare Implosion: Monday evening, Utah senator Mike Lee and Kansas senator Jerry Moran blindsided President Trump when they officially withdrew the possibility of their support for the Republican healthcare bill, killing the possibility of debate on the matter.

Hours before the announcement, President Trump attempted to rally Republican senators at a White House dinner — unaware that the two rogue senators were on their way to crushing his healthcare hopes.

The surprise announcement clearly affected Trump, who typed five tweets in a row about the healthcare bill.

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

With only a very small majority, the Republicans in the House & Senate need more victories next year since Dems totally obstruct, no votes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

The Senate must go to a 51 vote majority instead of current 60 votes. Even parts of full Repeal need 60. 8 Dems control Senate. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

On Tuesday, "Plan C" — to repeal parts of Obamacare without a replacement — also failed after three Republican senators said they would not support repealing parts of Obamacare without a replacement.

Trump Almost Sinks Iran Nuclear Deal: President Trump has re-certified that Iran is in compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, but only after he reportedly almost sunk the deal. Monday, Trump stopped Secretary of State Rex Tillerson from re-certifying Iran's compliance to inquire what his options were. Bloomberg reports that his team walked him back because Congress was not ready to re-evaluate the Iran deal. The New York Times reports that after Trump agreed to re-certify Iran's compliance, he said he would not do so indefinitely.

Russian Smear Master Believed To Be Behind Clinton Intel In Trump Jr. Meeting: The New York Times reports that Yuri Y. Chaika, Russian prosecutor general, is believed to be behind the alleged intelligence on the Clinton campaign brought to the Trump Jr. meeting. The Times writes that Chaika has a long history of "kompromat," the tactic of spreading malicious information to hurt a rival's reputation.