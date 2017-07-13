Trump Crafting Bill To Cut Legal Immigration By Half, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday. July 13. Day 174.

Top Stories​​​​​ ​

Trump Crafting Bill To Cut Legal Immigration By Half: The Trump administration is working with conservative Senator Tom Cotton to craft a bill that would slash legal immigration by half over 10 years. Cotton and David Perdue of Georgia have been working with controversial Trump aide Stephen Miller to expand the proposed RAISE Act. The bill would adjust the proportion of green cards granted on the basis of merit vs family connection.

Trump Gives First In-Depth Interview Since Donald Jr. Scandal: President Trump has broken the communications seal on a White House that appeared to be shut tight after scandal erupted over a recently revealed meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-connected lawyer. In the interview, President Trump told Reuters that he was not aware of the meeting until it was revealed by The New York Times, but that he was not upset with his son. Trump said, "I think many people would have held that meeting... There was no Russia fever."

Trump Visits France For Bastille Day: President Trump is visiting France, by invitation of new President Emmanuel Macron. The visit is meant to mark that 100th anniversary of America's entry into WWI. The visit, meant to be a diplomatic victory for both countries, will likely be overshadowed by the scandals swirling around the Trump administration.

New Health Care Bill Expected Today: Republicans will reveal a new health care bill in the Senate today, which will be voted upon next week, but it's not expected to pass. Currently there are two potential version: one that includes Ted Cruz's amendment (which allows an insurance free for all in the market, which would drive up ACA-compliant plans), and one that does not. Neither plan seem to have enough votes to pass.