Investigators Looking At Trump's Kushner-Run Digital Operation, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday. July 12. Day 173.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.



Top Stories​​​​ ​

Investigators Probing Trump's Digital Operation: Senate and House investigators are probing the Kushner-run Trump digital operation, which they believe may have helped Russia target vulnerable populations with fake news. Investigators are looking at the operation because they apparently believe that Russia could not independently obtain the specific information required to target media consumers the way that they did.

White House Planning Attack On Trump Jr. Journalists: According to The Washington Post, the Trump White House is planning a campaign to discredit the journalists involved in the set of breaking stories about Donald Trump Jr. that have rocked Washington. The Trump communications team is planning on researching years worth of articles and picking them apart, sending talking heads to demand corrections on outlets such as Fox News.

Trump's Tweets

Facing a swirling storm of controversy over Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Kremlin-connected attorney, President Trump was in full damage-control tweet mode this morning. In one tweet, he gave his perspective on the White House, saying it's "functioning perfectly":

The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching T.V. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

ISIS is on the run & will soon be wiped out of Syria & Iraq, illegal border crossings are way down (75%) & MS 13 gangs are being removed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017





He called the Russia investigation a "witch hunt":

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

He tried to discredit the articles exposing Trump Jr. (before he leaked his own emails), saying that anonymous sources are probably fake:

Remember, when you hear the words "sources say" from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

.@WashTimes states "Democrats have willfully used Moscow disinformation to influence the presidential election against Donald Trump." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Why aren't the same standards placed on the Democrats. Look what Hillary Clinton may have gotten away with. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017







